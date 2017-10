Weekend Wrap Up With WRAL TV-5’s Gerald Owens

Monday The Light 103.9 caught up with WRAL TV 5’s news anchor Gerald Owens for a recap of the weekends biggest stories. Owens talked about the stories listed below. Click on the link to hear the “Weekend Wrap Up” with Gerald Owens and Jerry Smith.

Tropical storm Nate effect on Western North Carolina.

Durham Police is looking for an armed robber.

28 cars were broken into over the weekend.

Sunday the Carolina Panther beat the Detroit Lions.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: