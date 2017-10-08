Marvin Sapp Explains Why He Decided Not To Take R. Kelly Off Of “Listen” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Marvin Sapp came through to “Get Up!” to hang with Erica Campbell and GRIFF! He talks about his song, “Close,” and why he believes it should be everyone’s anthem. He also talks about his song called “Listen,” which features R. Kelly. He reveals that the record was recorded before the recent controversy exploded around him, and after praying about it, he made the decision to keep R. Kelly on the song. He goes through some of the stories in the bible, recalling the flawed men that God chose to carry out some of his biggest tasks (like Noah’s ark, for example), and spread important messages. Marvin explains that therefore, it’s not his responsibility to condemn him, only to pray for him.
Plus, Marvin explains why we should all be more “Galations 6:1 oriented”: “those who are spiritual,” aren’t supposed to cast stones, but rather we are supposed to allow God’s grace to act in these situations. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this thought provoking interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Marvin Sapp On How Trying To Do His Daughter’s Hair Lead Him To Build A Salon [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Marvin Sapp On What His Late Wife Taught Him About Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Marvin Sapp: The Synergy Necessary For Success [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]