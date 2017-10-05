2017 Lamplighter Performer Isabel Davis Captures Audience With Inspirational Performance [VIDEO]

Isabel Davis commands your attention with every note she sings. Her lyrics uplift people and recently while performing she did just that. Davis sang at WXOK Restoration Concert where she brought people to there feet.

Follow @GetUpErica



She sang “Jesus We Love You” and “The Call,” in the video you can hear the crowd sing along with her. At one point she sang out the lyrics, “We sing this song for you Jesus and want to tell you that you are everything.” Her performance took the crowd to church. Davis’s energy was simply amazing and we can’t wait to see her at the 2017 Lamplighter Awards! Her new album “The Call,” will be released on November 3rd.

RELATED: Isabel Davis To Release “The Call” Album In November

RELATED: Isabel Davis Gives Birth To Her Third Child

RELATED: Isabel Davis “The Call” [MUSIC VIDEO]