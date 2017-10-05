Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

2017 Lamplighter Performer Isabel Davis Captures Audience With Inspirational Performance [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment
Isabel Davis

Source: Uncle G Records/Global Ministry/eOneMinistry / Uncle G Records/Global Ministry/eOneMinistry

Isabel Davis commands your attention with every note she sings. Her lyrics uplift people and recently while performing she did just that. Davis sang at WXOK Restoration Concert where she brought people to there feet.


She sang “Jesus We Love You” and “The Call,” in the video you can hear the crowd sing along with her. At one point she sang out the lyrics, “We sing this song for you Jesus and want to tell you that you are everything.” Her performance took the crowd to church. Davis’s energy was simply amazing and we can’t wait to see her at the 2017 Lamplighter Awards! Her new album “The Call,” will be released on November 3rd.

RELATED: Isabel Davis To Release “The Call” Album In November

RELATED: Isabel Davis Gives Birth To Her Third Child

RELATED: Isabel Davis “The Call” [MUSIC VIDEO]


25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

46 photos Launch gallery

25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17