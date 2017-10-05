2017 Lamplighter Performer Isabel Davis Captures Audience With Inspirational Performance [VIDEO]

Source: Uncle G Records/Global Ministry/eOneMinistry / Uncle G Records/Global Ministry/eOneMinistry
commands your attention with every note she sings. Her lyrics uplift people and recently while performing she did just that. Davis sang at WXOK Restoration Concert where she brought people to there feet. Isabel Davis
VIDEO
She sang “Jesus We Love You” and “ ,” in the video you can hear the crowd sing along with her. At one point she sang out the lyrics, “We sing this song for you The Call and want to tell you that you are everything.” Her performance took the crowd to church. Davis’s energy was simply amazing and we can’t wait to see her at the Jesus ! Her new album “The Call,” will be released on November 3 2017 Lamplighter Awards rd.
RELATED: Isabel Davis To Release “The Call” Album In November
RELATED: Isabel Davis Gives Birth To Her Third Child
RELATED: Isabel Davis “The Call” [MUSIC VIDEO]
25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]
46 photos Launch gallery
1. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
1 of 46
2. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
2 of 46
3. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
3 of 46
4. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
4 of 46
5. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
5 of 46
6. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
6 of 46
7. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
7 of 46
8. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
8 of 46
9. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
9 of 46
10. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
10 of 46
11. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
11 of 46
12. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
12 of 46
13. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
13 of 46
14. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
14 of 46
15. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
15 of 46
16. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
16 of 46
17. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
17 of 46
18. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
18 of 46
19. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
19 of 46
20. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
20 of 46
21. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
21 of 46
22. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
22 of 46
23. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
23 of 46
24. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
24 of 46
25. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
25 of 46
26. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
26 of 46
27. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
27 of 46
28. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
28 of 46
29. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
29 of 46
30. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
30 of 46
31. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
31 of 46
32. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
32 of 46
33. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
33 of 46
34. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
34 of 46
35. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
35 of 46
36. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
36 of 46
37. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
37 of 46
38. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
38 of 46
39. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
39 of 46
40. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
40 of 46
41. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
41 of 46
42. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
42 of 46
43. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
43 of 46
44. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
44 of 46
45. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
45 of 46
46. 25th Gospel Explosion Photos – Praise Indy
46 of 46