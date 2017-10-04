Faith Walking: You’ve Got To Use The Right Tools [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about needing the correct tools to get things done. A lot of times in life, we are trying to move forward, but we’re looking back. Or maybe we’re trying to close a door, but we’re using something that has the opposite effect. The number one tool in our lives is our faith.

Our faith is what will move us forward. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

