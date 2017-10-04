NEWS ROUNDUP: Las Vegas Shooter’s Possible Other Plans; Puerto Rico Food Stamps Axed?; Obamas’ Anniversary Video

Stephen Paddock, the White American terrorist who killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 others at Sunday’s Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, may have been planning to attack the city’s Life Is Beautiful Festival one week earlier.
The 64-year-old shooter had rented multiple condos at the Ogden, which overlooks festival grounds. An undisclosed source suggests to The Daily Beast that Paddock “may have lost his nerve or simply changed his plans” before he attacked Route 91 the following weekend, the Daily Beast reported. This year’s Life Is Beautiful lineup included Chance the Rapper, 2 Chainz, Schoolboy Q and more.
Officials have reportedly granted a waiver so storm victims in Puerto Rico can purchase hot food as they recover from Hurricane Maria.
“We understand that at this point in time all food retail outlets in Puerto Rico are challenged by a lack of inventory, power and connectivity issues,” the USDA said in a letter. “Additionally, ATMs are experiencing connectivity issues and limits on cash.”
But earlier on Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Roselló said that waiver had been denied. It has not been made clear whether Roselló’s statement came before or after the letter, which was dated September 30.
I n lighter news, Barack Obama’s anniversary message to Michelle Obama is everything we needed to hear this morning. America’s favorite couple celebrated 25 years on Tuesday. Watch his heartfelt message below and try not to cry.
SEE ALSO:
NEWS ROUNDUP: Vegas Gun Shop Statement; Trump Praised?; Fox Axes Anthem Coverage
Jonathan Smith, Shot In Neck, Saved Others In Las Vegas Massacre