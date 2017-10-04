NEWS ROUNDUP: Las Vegas Shooter’s Possible Other Plans; Puerto Rico Food Stamps Axed?; Obamas’ Anniversary Video

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

NEWS ROUNDUP: Las Vegas Shooter’s Possible Other Plans; Puerto Rico Food Stamps Axed?; Obamas’ Anniversary Video

Stephen Paddock may have been planning to attack at the Life is Beautiful Festival.

Team Cassius

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

Stephen Paddock, the White American terrorist who killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 others at Sunday’s Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, may have been planning to attack the city’s Life Is Beautiful Festival one week earlier.

The 64-year-old shooter had rented multiple condos at the Ogden, which overlooks festival grounds. An undisclosed source suggests to The Daily Beast that Paddock “may have lost his nerve or simply changed his plans” before he attacked Route 91 the following weekend, the Daily Beast reported. This year’s Life Is Beautiful lineup included Chance the Rapper, 2 Chainz, Schoolboy Q and more.

Officials have reportedly granted a waiver so storm victims in Puerto Rico can purchase hot food as they recover from Hurricane Maria.

“We understand that at this point in time all food retail outlets in Puerto Rico are challenged by a lack of inventory, power and connectivity issues,” the USDA said in a letter. “Additionally, ATMs are experiencing connectivity issues and limits on cash.”

But earlier on Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Roselló said that waiver had been denied. It has not been made clear whether Roselló’s statement came before or after the letter, which was dated September 30.

I n lighter news, Barack Obama’s anniversary message to Michelle Obama is everything we needed to hear this morning. America’s favorite couple celebrated 25 years on Tuesday. Watch his heartfelt message below and try not to cry.

SEE ALSO:

NEWS ROUNDUP: Vegas Gun Shop Statement; Trump Praised?; Fox Axes Anthem Coverage

Jonathan Smith, Shot In Neck, Saved Others In Las Vegas Massacre

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

13 photos Launch gallery

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Continue reading Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17