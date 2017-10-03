Pastor Michael McBride Shares His Thoughts On The Recent Tragedies And How You Can Help [EXCLUSIVE]

During “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” Pastor Michael McBride speaks to Erica Campbell and GRIFF about how people can help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. He said right now Puerto Rico needs to be at the center of conversation and news. They need more aid there and if more donations come in it will help.
Erica asked him about the NFL protest and McBride mentioned that we must remember that Colin Kaepernick kneeled to raise awareness. He believes change needs to continue to happen, we want the killing of people of color by officers to stop and other racial injustices. He also talked about how Mohammad Ali tried to do the same thing.
They also discussed the mass shooting in Vegas. McBride talked about body, ballot and the buck. He mentioned we must organize groups and committees, vote locally and create economic independence. McBride also talked about how the NRA capitalizes on these tragedies. They are trying to make silencers legal, but we can stop this by contacting congress.
Listen to how you can help and don’t forget to check out “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
Deadliest Mass Shooting In US History: Tragedy Erupts At Las Vegas Concert
