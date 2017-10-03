Joy Living: Look Forward To The Victory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell acknowledges that we are in some tough times, and finding joy might be a little bit harder than usual. So what do you do when it’s hard to find the happy? She explains that the bible teaches us to endure through these tough times, knowing that they are not going to be the state of things forever. Erica talks about Job, who was able to push through even though everyone told him that he wouldn’t recover.

For example, when you feel like you’re by yourself, you have to know that you actually aren’t alone. You have to focus on what God has promised you– and that is the victory. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this motivational clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

