Lucinda Moore Talks About God’s Message To Her [EXCLUSIVE]

On “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” gospel artist and minister Lucinda Moore talked about her career. She began singing backup when she was a teenager, also sang with Tramaine Hawkins and has preached in different places.
Some of her greatest moments have been fans telling her that her music brings them joy and has made them get through so many battles. One even told her they overcame sickness, but then Moore talked about being defeated. She mentioned that at one point she felt people didn’t appreciate her, but then God woke her up and told her it’s not about you.
25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]
