Lucinda Moore Talks About God’s Message To Her [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” gospel artist and minister Lucinda Moore talked about her career. She began singing backup when she was a teenager, also sang with Tramaine Hawkins and has preached in different places.

Follow @GetUpErica

Some of her greatest moments have been fans telling her that her music brings them joy and has made them get through so many battles. One even told her they overcame sickness, but then Moore talked about being defeated. She mentioned that at one point she felt people didn’t appreciate her, but then God woke her up and told her it’s not about you.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Releases His First Inspirational Single “Words Are Few” Feat. B. Slade [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Kierra Sheard Feat. Canton Jones “Repin My God” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Todd Dulaney Speaks On Writing Music About What We Are Experiencing Today [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]