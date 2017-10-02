Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: How To Defeat The Enemy That Wants You To Lose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted October 2, 2017
Leave a comment


Erica Campbell is giving us another Ericaism and it’s all about the enemy trying to defeat you. Erica spoke about so many songs that are encouraging people to win, but the enemy continues to try and disrupt that. She shared advice and scriptures with fans that she hoped helped them.

She told listeners how its up to them to have the power to push through challenges to win. Erica also spoke about power that some people believe they don’t have, but if you want that raise at work, if you want change you must fight for it. Rebuke the enemy, serve God and claim what you want then go for it.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: I’m Not Always Happy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Who Will Teach Them? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: The Truth About Sin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17