GRIFF Talks About A Woman That Was In The Hospital That Inspired Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

During Mr. Griffin today he told listeners a story about a woman that is in the hospital. The woman was the praise and worship leader at a church his friend attendant. She was in the hospital because she was involved in an accident.

When GRIFF arrived to the hospital she was hooked up to machines, had tubes and have tubes coming out of her mouth. She couldn’t move or talk, even the slightest movement would hurt her. GRIFF began to talk about God and the woman wiggled her fingers. He made a promise that once she got better he would come out to visit her and they would praise God together.

