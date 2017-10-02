Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF Talks About A Woman That Was In The Hospital That Inspired Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted October 2, 2017
Leave a comment


During Mr. Griffin today he told listeners a story about a woman that is in the hospital. The woman was the praise and worship leader at a church his friend attendant. She was in the hospital because she was involved in an accident.

When GRIFF arrived to the hospital she was hooked up to machines, had tubes and have tubes coming out of her mouth. She couldn’t move or talk, even the slightest movement would hurt her. GRIFF began to talk about God and the woman wiggled her fingers. He made a promise that once she got better he would come out to visit her and they would praise God together.

Listen to this touching story and more on “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell!” 6am ET.

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: What Kind Of Legacy Are You Leaving For Your Children? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Tell Them You Love Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: God Checks The Details [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

13 photos Launch gallery

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

Continue reading Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17