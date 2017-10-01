Get Up Erica
GRIFF Is Taking The Steelers Over Baltimore In Week 4 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
It’s a new day and time for GRIFF’s Picks for week for of the football season. GRIFF sat down in Tom Joyner’s seats that he got from Southwest as a gift and gave us his picks for the week.

GRIFF believes that the Dolphins will lose, the Jets will beat the Jaguars and he has no faith in Carolina to win against New England. He believes the Steelers will beat the Ravens, the Browns will lose to the Bengals, but his team the Raiders will beat Denver. Who do you have winning this week?

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

14 photos Launch gallery

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

Continue reading #TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

[caption id="attachment_2900184" align="alignleft" width="758"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.


 

