GRIFF Is Taking The Steelers Over Baltimore In Week 4 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s a new day and time for GRIFF’s Picks for week for of the football season. GRIFF sat down in Tom Joyner’s seats that he got from Southwest as a gift and gave us his picks for the week.

GRIFF believes that the Dolphins will lose, the Jets will beat the Jaguars and he has no faith in Carolina to win against New England. He believes the Steelers will beat the Ravens, the Browns will lose to the Bengals, but his team the Raiders will beat Denver. Who do you have winning this week?

