Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Pastor Apologizes After His Wife Went On Social Media Attacking Black NFL Players

The Light NC staff

Posted September 30, 2017
Leave a comment

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty


Many have targeted black NFL players after Sunday left some of them along with teammates, coaches and even owners taking a knee. According to EurWeb, a South Carolina pastor is now apologizing after his wife went on an angry Facebook rant about black NFL players.

 

Rev. Ron Carpenter Jr. posted the apology on Facebook after his wife criticized the players who protest during the national anthem. She said, “Black athletes, stop thinking about it from your history or race” and admit that “our country is not yo [sic] blame!” Carpenter later apologized, but since then the video has been removed.

RELATED: #TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

RELATED: Kaepernick Effect? NFL Ratings Drop Worries Wall Street

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Start Of NFL Season! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


These Celebs Kneeled In Honor Of Racial Equality [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

These Celebs Kneeled In Honor Of Racial Equality [PHOTOS]

Continue reading These Celebs Kneeled In Honor Of Racial Equality [PHOTOS]

These Celebs Kneeled In Honor Of Racial Equality [PHOTOS]

Celebrities are using their platforms to take up the light first carried by former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 week ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17