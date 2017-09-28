Get Up Erica
Love Talking: I Love My Sister (Ode To Tina Campbell) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about how much she loves her relationship with her sister, Tina Campbell. She decided to take today’s Love Talk to honor her sister and the journey their love for each other has gone on. She looks back on their arguments growing up, and how they learned how to resolve their disagreements.

Erica admits that they do argue a lot, but we don’t stay mad long. “She a lil crazy,” Erica says, “but she loves me for real.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in of this inspirational clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

