Kim Fields: “My Faith Has Helped Me Keep My Sanity” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kim Fields chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about her new film, “A Question Of Faith.” She also speaks about how faith has guided her through the ups and downs of a 40-year career in the entertainment industry. She explains that her mother taught her to, when she’s feeling overwhelmed with pain or hopelessness or just feeling crazy, to take a moment to talk to God. She talks about finding peace through music, and taking screenshots

Plus, GRIFF asks Kim if she’s going to make her classic “Dear Michael” cover available any time soon. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

