OJ Simpson Could Be Released As Soon As Monday

Prison officials say O.J. Simpson could be released on parole as soon as Monday in Las Vegas under a plan being finalized by Nevada officials.

Meanwhile, the 70-year-old Simpson remains at Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada awaiting transfer to High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas, where he would be freed, Keast said.

Simpson’s release is expected after he spent nine years behind bars for his 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping convictions following a confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. He was sentenced to up to 33 years behind bars.

Read more at nbcnews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: