Tina & Erica Campbell’s Show-Stopping Performance Of Unreleased “Get Up” Song! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

There is a “Get Up!” theme song that Erica & Tina Campbell have never shared- until now! They were hanging out in the studio and, with some coxing from GRIFF, decided to deliver a performance of the secret number, revealing it to the world. They absolutely nailed it (except for when Tina forgot the words)!

Watch them put on a hilarious, show-stopping number in this exclusive video from behind the scenes on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

