T-Boz Criticizes Authorities After Her Mentally Ill Cousin Is Gunned Down By Police

Last Wednesday, TLC alum Tionnecousin Eddie Russell Jr. was killed after being identified as a suspect in a local bank robbery,reports.

Police identified Russell from surveillance footage at the bank, and surrounded his home for two hours before the 25-year-old emerged from the building.

Authorities claim Eddie advanced “towards officers with a handgun,” before they fired 18 shots into Russell, ultimately killing him.

T-Boz is speaking out in the wake of the tragedy, calling out police for not taking into account Russell’s mental health issues. She claims police used Russell’s mother to ‘lure’ him out of the house and manipulated the situation by pretending they would give Russell the “help that he needs.”

She took to Twitter to dispute authorities claims that Russell was holding a handgun at the time of his death.

Imagine your child being shot with this AR15 on top of that Being Shot "18" TIMES Eighteen Times "18" THEY USE THIS TYPE OF ARTILLERY at WAR pic.twitter.com/lDaJmMjvhR — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

It's crazy to me how the press lies and reports FALSE NEWS! I know about it on the celebrity side but the LAW and news reporters — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

They say my cousin had a gun! Whatever he is holding isn't a gun! And they used his Mother to bring him out telling her — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

Since he was mentally ill he'll get the help he needs! He came out because he heard his mother and they murdered him — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

No matter what they SAY he did they shot him 18 times he NEVER had a violent record or harmed ANYONE! Not even the day he was shot — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

Kept his parents and everyone blocked off for a 4 block radius so NO ONE COULD SEE! Why was his body left on the ground for 8-10hrs — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

Now the question is did he have a gun? You tell me because I've never seen a gun like that before pic.twitter.com/Q8Y045RnFN — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017

Illinois police are still investigating.

