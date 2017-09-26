Entertainment News
Star Transformation: BeBe Winans

Jennifer Hall

Posted 3 hours ago
BeBe Winans

BeBe Winans is a staple in the gospel music industry. From his debut album with sister CeCe Winans, Lord Lift Us Up, released in 1984 to present day Winans continues to uplift hearts while spreading the good news of God’s love.

Along with his undeniable success as an inspirational vocalist, BeBe wears many hats. He is a songwriter and music producer. He hosts his own radio show. He is the Executive Music Producer for the OWN Network’s successful series, “Greenleaf.” Winans is also an author and even has acting credits to his name from stage and screen.

BeBe Winans will be performing at this year’s Lamplighter Awards. Tickets are currently on sale, and going fast. In the meantime, take a look back at BeBe Winans’ illustrious career in our latest Star Transformation:

