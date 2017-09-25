NFL Bands Together In Response To Trump’s Insult

President Donald Trump has landed himself in the hot seat yet again. This time he probably didn’t realize he’d struck such a nerve with NFL players when he implored team owners to “get that son of a b***h off the field” for protesting during the national anthem.

An emotional Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett said “I’m a son of a queen.” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Sunday, “There are no SOBs in this league.” At least 200 NFL players either knelt, sat, stretched or prayed during the “Star Spangled Banner” to protest Trump’s remarks and three teams didn’t even take the field until the national anthem was over.

President Trump suggested the NFL was going soft for cracking down on big hits and then later uninvited the NBA champions Golden State Warriors to the White House after Stephen Curry (and other players) indicated they were undecided on whether they would accept the invitation.

Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the majority of responses came from players upset that he’d insulted their mothers.

Following a 31-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer said “Once again, this is a tragedy in this country that we have to sit here and still have these discussions. I know for a fact that I’m no son of a b***h, and I plan on continuing forward and doing whatever I can from my position to promote the equality that’s needed in this country.”

After calling for NFL players who protest to be fired, Trump continues to Tweet Sunday that the league should make it mandatory to stand for the national anthem and that fans should shun anyone who doesn’t.

Dolphins safety Michael Thomas also chimed in by saying “It just amazes me with everything else going on in this world, especially involving the U.S., that’s what you’re concerned about, my man? You’re the leader of the free world and this is what you’re talking about?. So, as a man, as a father, as an African-American man, as somebody in the NFL and one of those ‘sons of b***hes,’ yeah, I took it personally.”

Even in London two dozen players took a knee during the playing of the U.S. anthem at an NFL game between the Ravens and Jaguars.

Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said. “We stand with our brothers. They have the right, and we knelt with them today. To protest, non-violent protest, is as American as it gets, so we knelt with them today to let them know that we’re a unified front. There ain’t no dividing us. I guess we’re all son-of-a-bitches.”

Linebacker Brandon Marshall, who hands out winter coats in Denver alongside his mother as part of his charity work, said the Broncos gathered Saturday night to express their frustration.

“We talked about the fact that while he called the (white supremacists in) Charlottesville very fine people, but we are sons of b***hes,” said Marshall, who received the 2017 Courage Award from the Harvard Graduate School of Education’s Alumni of Color for his stance against social injustice.

On Sunday, some Dolphins players also wore shirts supporting Kaepernick and even league owners and officials stood with players.

