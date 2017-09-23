Lamplighter 2017 Artists
Home > Lamplighter 2017 Artists

BeBe Winans

Jennifer Hall

Posted 46 mins ago
Leave a comment
BeBe Winans

Source: Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh for Lamplighter Awards

Benjamin, “BeBe” Winans, the six-time Grammy Award winner, is the seventh child and youngest male of the Detroit based first family of gospel music. BeBe is known as an inspirational, R&B, and popular vocalist, songwriter, and producer as well as an Executive Music Producer for the OWN Network’s latest scripted series, “Greenleaf”; host of his own radio show on the Heart & Soul Channel (68) on Sirius/XM Radio Networks on Sunday Mornings (9am ET/7am PT); renowned as the breakthrough artist to bridge the language of his roots in the church with a chart-topping, Award-winning career spanning audiences universally throughout all genres; author; Actor in motion pictures including friend Denzel Washington’s,‘The Manchurian Candidate’; and star of productions like Broadway’s Oprah Winfrey Presents The Color Purple with Chaka Khan amongst his credits. Teaming with his younger sister, Priscilla “CeCe”, the duo first began crossing lines as “adopted children” of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker on the PTL television show. Their first tour, on which Whitney Houston proclaimed herself their “sister” and sang background for the siblings, set the tone for a very special career.

BeBe & CeCe Winans are the first true Christian crossover artists to hit the mainstream– from “The Arsenio Hall Show” to “Good Morning America” to The Oprah Winfrey Show”, they have taken their message and presented it in a way that touched, moved and inspired wide audiences. BeBe and CeCe are the first brother and sister to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Together, BeBe & CeCe have nine successful gold and platinum recordings and in 1995 they began to explore their solo endeavors.

Along with his seven solo albums with guest appearances from friends as disparate as Eric Clapton, Stevie Wonder, David Foster, Anita Baker, best friend Whitney Houston and members of the Winans family, BeBe is known for his jaw-dropping performances on some of the most important and star-studded musical specials of the past decades. BeBe, with his sisters, brothers, parents and on his own, has achieved an iconic status with the audiences he has moved and encouraged through the Winans’ brand of popular inspirational song.

For an artist with his message and core based in the church and its word, BeBe Winans has faced an exciting and unique career which in 2016, comes to life as a musical of his life, co-written and Directed by Motown:The Musical Director, Charles Randolph-Wright with book, music and lyrics by BeBe — Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story opens at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in April 2016 and at the Arena Stage in Washington, DC in July 2016. In July 2017 Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story opened at the Broad Theater in Santa Monica, Ca for a successful 4-week run. Working their way towards Broadway. Born For This is just getting started.

Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story is populated with original music and Winans’ family hits. CeCe is played by niece, Deborah Joy Winans, who is currently filming “Greenleaf,” the OWN Original TV series. Nephew, Juan Winans, portrays BeBe.

“When you’re a teenager you don’t think your life is being recorded for others to learn from it, or to be healed by it, or better yet to find strength through your fears and failures,” shares BeBe Winans. “But now I know these were God’s plans for my life. We are all born with and for a purpose and unfortunately where the journey takes us, we don’t know. What we can know is that when we have arrived at that place, you can be assured that God was right there with every step, and it was all destined to be.” This new musical celebrates that journey.

BeBe Winans has won six Grammy Awards (three solo and three with sister CeCe Winans), ten Dove Awards, six Stellar Awards, four NAACP Awards (three with CeCe and one with 3WB with brothers Marvin and Carvin) and 3 Soul Train Music Awards (2 of them with sister CeCe).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:


Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading BeBe Winans

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Latest…

BeBe Winans , Benjamin , cece winans , Detroit , gospel , Lamplighter Awards , Music

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Isabel Davis Stops By the PRAISE Studios To…
 16 hours ago
09.22.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 days ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 4 days ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 6 days ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 week ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 week ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 week ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 3 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.17