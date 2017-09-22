10 Year Old Sampson County Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself

Thursday Night a 10 year old Sampson County boy was airlifted to a hospital due to a gunshot wound to the face. According to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office the 10 year old accidentally shot himself.

Emergency responders were dispatched around 7 p.m. to 60 Maddie Lane in Harrells. The boy’s step father was arrested with permitting a child to have access, use of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The child was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Source: wral.com

A responding deputy intercepted the car carrying the child and started attempting first aid, until Sampson County EMS arrived on the scene.

The boy was taken to an emergency landing zone, where the child was airlifted to a regional trauma center.

Deputies were initially told that the child and his father were walking down Belvin-Maynard Road. The father heard a gunshot and saw his son fall. But officials said Friday that the boy accidentally shot himself.

The sheriff’s office said the boy’s stepfather, Jeffrey Lee Newton Jr., 31, of Harrells, allowed the child to have the gun. Newton was charged with permitting a child to have access/use of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was jailed under a $5,000 bond.

