Who Are The Highest Paid NFL Players In 2017

It’s not surprising that the list of highest paid NFL Players is full of quarterbacks… but some surprises too. Here are the top 10.

10. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers: $20,166,666

9. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: $20,300,000

8. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami Dolphins: $20,300,000

7. Von Miller, Edge, Denver Broncos: $20,400,000

6. Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions: $22,000,000

5. Justin Houston, Edge, Kansas City Chiefs: $22,100,000

4. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons: $23,750,000

3. Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins: $23,943,600

2. Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals: $24,350,000

1. Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens: $24,550,000

source: bleacherreport.com

