The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry is best know as a cookbook author, mother of two and wife of NBA super star Stephen Curry. She has the Ayesha’s Home Kitchen show and now is a Covergirl. Curry joins Queen Latifah, Katy Perry, Sofia Vergara and Issa Rae as Covergirls.

Read more here.

Source: eonline.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: