Congratulations To Our September Pastor Of The Month

Congratulations to Pastor Jessie Tyrone Alston of Kimes Missionary Baptist Church in Mebane, on being voted our September Pastor of the month.

The Light will present Pastor Alston with the September POM plaque at a Sunday morning service and will feature Pastor Alston on line and on the air.

Proud to honor our local Pastors we are The Light 103.9 The Pastor of the Month is brought to you by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC and The Light 103.9.

Pastor Jesse Tyrone Alston is the pastor of Kimes Missionary Baptist Church located at 2027 N. NC Highway 119N, Mebane, NC 27302.

Pastor Alston has been the pastor of Kimes for 20 years. This Sunday, September 10th, will mark his 20th year at Kimes Chapel Missionary Baptist. This is the first church that he has pastored and he has truly allowed God to teach and lead him through the years. Pastor Alston is a God-fearing, very humble, kind and compassionate leader. He is very active with the youth of our church (especially the young men), as well as the elders. He has a passion for the youth of our church where he coaches basketball; plays softball with our church against area churches; plays football on New Year’s Day with our youth, and camps out with the young men yearly. Pastor Alston is the husband of a devoted wife, Sister Janice D. Alston and their five children who have their own family activities, but they always finds time to visit the sick, attend weddings, attend funerals of our member’s families from the coast to the mountains, or just taking the elderly out to eat for their birthdays. The motto at Kimes is, “God First”. He exemplifies this motto by his walk with Christ. We, Kimes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, are eager to nominate him as “Pastor of the Month”. We thank God for the leader that God has provided for us!

