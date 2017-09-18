Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

G. Mayes On How Kirk Franklin Inspired Him To Go Into Music Ministry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment


G. Mayes is a singer, songwriter, producer and musician, as well as a praise and worship leader. He chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new song, “Grateful,” from his new album, “Victory In Black & White.” He talks about recording live in Houston last year, and his little-known long history in music & ministry (starting with recording his first record at 8 years old). He explains how he finds people to sing in his choir.  He also talks about what drives his passion for worship- “I’m not an entertainer, I’m a worshipper” -and how he got the inspiration for “Grateful,” by just feeling really happy and wanted to thank God.

G. Mayes also talks about whether his family and friends were affected by Hurricane Harvey. Plus, he explains how Kirk Franklin inspired him to step out from behind the drums and put a choir together. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tammy & Kirk Franklin Talk Marriage With Erica & Warryn Campbell [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin & Hezekiah Walker On Why Youth Church Attendance Is Down [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin’s Message To Those Who Criticize Him For Working With Chance The Rapper [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Then & Now: The Evolution of Kirk Franklin

12 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: The Evolution of Kirk Franklin

Continue reading Then & Now: The Evolution of Kirk Franklin

Then & Now: The Evolution of Kirk Franklin


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 day ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 5 days ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 5 days ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 6 days ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 6 days ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 3 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 3 weeks ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 4 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 1 month ago
08.19.17