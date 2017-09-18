G. Mayes On How Kirk Franklin Inspired Him To Go Into Music Ministry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

G. Mayes is a singer, songwriter, producer and musician, as well as a praise and worship leader. He chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new song, “Grateful,” from his new album, “Victory In Black & White.” He talks about recording live in Houston last year, and his little-known long history in music & ministry (starting with recording his first record at 8 years old). He explains how he finds people to sing in his choir. He also talks about what drives his passion for worship- “I’m not an entertainer, I’m a worshipper” -and how he got the inspiration for “Grateful,” by just feeling really happy and wanted to thank God.

G. Mayes also talks about whether his family and friends were affected by Hurricane Harvey. Plus, he explains how Kirk Franklin inspired him to step out from behind the drums and put a choir together. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

