Five Things You Need To Know About The Panthers Bills Sunday Match Up

Sunday the 1-0 Carolina Panthers host the 1-0 Buffalo Bills in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium. The game is a 1:00 P.M. kick off with the Panthers facing their former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

Sean McDermott hired in the off-season as the new head coach for the Bills will face a team the he is very familiar with. McDermott picked up a few former Panthers and added them to his Bills roster. The former players are QB Joe Webb, WR Philly Brown and FB Mike Tolbert.

With Webb now on the Bills roster you have to wonder if the Bills will have an advantage getting information on the Panthers plays on offense.

