Four American Women Attacked With Acid In French City Of Marseille

Sunday four American women visiting the French city of Marseille had acid thrown in their faces by a woman. According to the Marseille prosecutor’s office the woman who threw the acid in the faces of the American tourist has been arrested.

The attack is currently under investigation. It is not known why the four American women were targeted and attacked in the city’s main Saint Charles train station.

Source: usatoday.com

