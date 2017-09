After Escaping Custody Twice Johnston County Inmate Is Finally Caught

Wednesday authorities finally caught an inmate who was able to escape being captured twice. The 23 year old man not only escaped from the Greene Correctional Institution Wednesday but also escaped from Benson police custody just a few hours later.

Daroyl Little Jr. is currently serving a sentence at the Greene Correctional Institution for habitual felony breaking and entering.

