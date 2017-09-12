Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

VIDEO: When Molly Met Toni Childs

Can we please have a 'Girlfriends' and 'Insecure' crossover episode?

The Light NC staff

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

HBO Celebrates New Season Of 'Insecure' With Block Party In Inglewood

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty


It was the crossover we never knew we needed when Yvonne Orji met Jill Marie Jones!

We don’t blame Yvonne for being star struck when she met the Girlfriends star in a video we recently came across. But we lived for the fact that Jill seemed to be a huge fan of the Insecure actress as well.

The meeting if the TV divas (which actually took place back in November) was nothing but love all the way around! The pair vibed on such a high level that they shot a microseries! Behold the entirely too precious sisterly bonding.


If you’re having trouble following the story line, here’s the break down:

Episode 1: Molly and Toni Meet At A Holiday House Party

Episode 2: Molly and Toni Have A Meeting In the Ladies Room

Episode 3: Molly and Toni Become BFFs and Discover They’re Family

The ladies also snapped a cute promo pic for the imaginary series.

In all honesty, we could see Molly (played by Yvonne) being related to Toni Childs (Jill Marie). They really do favor each other. would definitely explain their similar drive because it runs in the family. While none of this is cannon, we would bingewatch the hell out of this crossover.

Besides, we know she’s already run into Tracee Ellis Ross (aka Joan Clayton, Esq.). Clearly, we’re halfway there!

Issa Rae, we hope you have Mara Brock Akil‘s info because we would love to see you work the cast of Girlfriends into Insecure. We need that to happen for next season!

RELATED STORIES:

Actress Yvonne Orji Sits Down With HB To Play A Game Of ‘Confident’ Or ‘Insecure?’

‘Girlfriends’ Turns 15: Take A Look At Some Of Our Favorite Moments

Is There A ‘Girlfriends’ Movie In The Works!? Golden Brooks (AKA ‘Maya’) Hints Yes!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading VIDEO: When Molly Met Toni Childs

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 2 weeks ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 3 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 4 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 month ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 1 month ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 months ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 months ago
07.26.17