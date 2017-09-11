Remembering 9/11

This morning victims names were read at the World Trade Center as we remember the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost in the worse U.S. terrorist attack. This morning’s commemoration began with a moment of silence and tolling bells at 8:46 a.m. It’s the time when a terrorist-piloted plane slammed into the World Trade Center’s north tower.

The memorial was opened only for the family members this morning.

A second bell tolled at 9:03 a.m. to mark the moment a second terrorist-piloted plane slammed into the World Trade Center’s south tower. A third bell tolled at 9:37 a.m. to mark the moment a plane slammed into the Pentagon.

Locally:

At the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, runners took part in a 9/11 Memorial Stair Run at Kenan Memorial Stadium Monday morning.

Participants ran up more than 2,000 steps in honor of the number of steps that were inside each of the World Trade Center towers.

A special 9/11 ceremony is also taking place at Fort Bragg Monday. The event honors the service and sacrifices of our service members and first-responders since the attacks. It will include a wreath laying by local firefighters and police officers, a 21-gun salute, TAPS, and music from the 82nd Airborne Division Chorus. The ceremony gets started at 9 a.m. on the Main Post Parade Field.

