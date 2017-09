Reaction: Sloane Stephens Wins 1st Grand Slam

Many are saying she is the next Serena Williams, congratulations to Sloane Stephens as she wins her 1st grand slam through the 2017 U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Madison Keys in Saturday’s final.

The 24-year-old was ranked No. 934 in the world last month and entered the tournament ranked 83rd, but she shocked everyone with the best two weeks of her career.

Sloan’s reaction to winning 3.7M



Watch her press conference

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: