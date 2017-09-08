Local Church Collecting And Delivering Aid To Hurricane Harvey Survivors

On Saturday, White Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Apex will fill an 18- wheel truck to deliver to those in need in Houston, TX. The church will be providing a truck loaded with needed supplies and equipment for the survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

White Oak is coordinating this activity through the New Hope Baptist Association Moderator, Reverend Norman Umstead, who has connected us with the Pastor Robert Maxey of the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Texas City – just 40 miles outside Houston.

“We are calling on members of this entire Community – especially members of the faith community – to join us!” Beginning today from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM until Saturday, please stop by:

The White Oak Missionary Baptist Church

1621 White Oak Church Road

Apex, NC 27523

The Church is collecting much-needed items such as:

Bottled water

Non-perishable food items

Cleaning Supplies

Paper products and towels

Clothing and shoes

Toiletries and diapers

Furniture

I want to fill that truck with “love”, said Pastor Charles Tyner.

Website: http://www.wobc@bellsouth.net

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: