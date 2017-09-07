Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Sheliah Belle Talks About Her Emotional Journey Battling Breast Cancer [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Women in Music - Sheilah Belle

Source: courtesy of Radio One Richmond


Sheliah Belle is a voice that brings inspiration to many people on Praise 104.7.

Listeners know her as “The Belle” and last year was told by doctors that she had breast cancer after a mammogram.

Belle told WTVR, “I remember walking out of there almost in a daze. Not thinking why me, but trying to understand. I’ve been hit with this and I have to figure out how to deal with this.”


 

During this time she thought about her mother who died of bone cancer and knew she had to beat this.

Belle had to stay faithful and trusted in God to help her make it through. She only told her immediate family members and friends about what she was going through, but then the doctor had more bad news for her.

After going through chemotherapy Belle was told she had MRSA and a blood infection.

As one infection heeled she then went back to chemo and had to have a lumpectomy to remove a small piece of a tumor.

Belle heard back news from the doctor, “She said we got your test results back and you look good. We don’t see cancer, you’re done with all your cancer treatments.”

Nearly four days later after being happy about the news a tumor was found in her dog Mojo and he passed away.

A couple weeks later “The Belle” rang a bell which signifies the end of radiation treatments and she said, “You’re going to have to trust God and believe that if he’s really called you to do something, you better believe that thang and hold on.”

RELATED: Lecrae Talks About Dedicating A Song To Those That Have Cancer [VIDEO]

RELATED: Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His Daughter Being Cancer Free [PHOTO & VIDEO]

RELATED: Deon Kipping On What His 3-Year-Old Son Is Doing To Help Him Fight Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

Continue reading 11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Exceptional Black Man
 6 days ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 week ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 1 week ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 2 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 3 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 month ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 1 month ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17