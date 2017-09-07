Sheliah Belle Talks About Her Emotional Journey Battling Breast Cancer [VIDEO]

Sheliah Belle is a voice that brings inspiration to many people on Praise 104.7

Listeners know her as “The Belle” and last year was told by doctors that she had breast cancer after a mammogram.

Belle told WTVR, “I remember walking out of there almost in a daze. Not thinking why me, but trying to understand. I’ve been hit with this and I have to figure out how to deal with this.”

During this time she thought about her mother who died of bone cancer and knew she had to beat this.

Belle had to stay faithful and trusted in God to help her make it through. She only told her immediate family members and friends about what she was going through, but then the doctor had more bad news for her.

After going through chemotherapy Belle was told she had MRSA and a blood infection.

As one infection heeled she then went back to chemo and had to have a lumpectomy to remove a small piece of a tumor.

Belle heard back news from the doctor, “She said we got your test results back and you look good. We don’t see cancer, you’re done with all your cancer treatments.”

Nearly four days later after being happy about the news a tumor was found in her dog Mojo and he passed away.

A couple weeks later “The Belle” rang a bell which signifies the end of radiation treatments and she said, “You’re going to have to trust God and believe that if he’s really called you to do something, you better believe that thang and hold on.”

