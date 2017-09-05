Get Up Erica
Darwin Hobbs On How The Enemy Tries To Get To Us [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
Stellar award winning singer, worship pastor Darwin Hobbs has released 7 solo albums, and has performed with artists like BeBe and Cece Winans, Donnie McClurkin and many, many more. Darwin Hobbs chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new song “Call The Name Of Jesus.” he has on the way! He talks about reaching the age of 50, and taking a break to regain strength enough to music after becoming a father.

Darwin talks about looking at the news and seeing so much information about missiles from North Korea, and the images from Hurricane Harvey, “You don’t think we need to call the name of Jesus in a time like this?” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

