Jonathan Slocumb On Why It’s Not Hard For Him To Keep Comedy Clean [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
Comedian Jonathan Slocumb chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about being a “gospel comedian,” and why that is a little different than “Christian comedians.” He explains how he carved his career out after doing Def Jam comedy, and having to depart from that brand eventually. Jonathan and GRIFF laugh about men using markers to line up their hairlines and beards.

Then, Jonathan explains why you won’t catch him onstage doing a show dressed down at all. Plus, he discusses why it isn’t hard at all for him to continue doing clean comedy, and dishes about what’s coming up for him on the horizon- including a late night TV show. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

