Warryn Campbell Recalls The First Time Erica Said “I Love You” In OWN’s “Black Love” [VIDEO]

“Black Love” is OWN’s latest hit show, looks at relationships in the black community, and provides a space for black couples to share their trials and triumphs in love, shining light on what healthy marriages look like. The first four episode feature a myriad of black America’s favorite couples, including our very own Erica & Warryn Campbell.

In this clip, Erica & Warryn sit adorably on the couch as Warryn recalls the first time Erica said “I love you.” It evidently wasn’t at the most convenient time for him, but the moment turned out to be a beautiful one. Then, when Warryn explains what it means for him to say “I love you,” Erica has some objections, until he tweaks his words a little bit. Check out this video above to see the adorable exchange in this clip brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

