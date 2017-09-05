Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Warryn Campbell Recalls The First Time Erica Said “I Love You” In OWN’s “Black Love” [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment


“Black Love” is OWN’s latest hit show, looks at relationships in the black community, and provides a space for black couples to share their trials and triumphs in love, shining light on what healthy marriages look like. The first four episode feature a myriad of black America’s favorite couples, including our very own Erica & Warryn Campbell.

In this clip, Erica & Warryn sit adorably on the couch as Warryn recalls the first time Erica said “I love you.” It evidently wasn’t at the most convenient time for him, but the moment turned out to be a beautiful one. Then, when Warryn explains what it means for him to say “I love you,” Erica has some objections, until he tweaks his words a little bit. Check out this video above to see the adorable exchange in this clip brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED:  Erica Campbell Laughs About Not Getting First Dibs On Tracks From Warryn Campbell [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tammy & Kirk Franklin Talk Marriage With Erica & Warryn Campbell [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Erica & Warryn Campbell Talk About Communicating Anger In Marriage [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Exceptional Black Man
 5 days ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 7 days ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 2 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 3 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 4 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 1 month ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17