Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Unholy Childhood Games [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF was thinking about all the unholy things kids around him did when he was younger. He recalls an “Evil game” called “Light As A Feather, Stiff As A Board,” or the one where you had to go in the bathroom and say “blood mary” in the mirror. He makes it super clear to God that he’s not all about those dark, demonic, oogy-boogy type stuff.

But, GRIFF says, he’s still pumped to see “It” this weekend, and he had no problem binge-watching a bunch of episodes of “Power ” over the weekend, either. Even still, he warns all the kiddies not to say crazy stuff in the mirror anymore. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord, I Want To Whisper [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight Was Worth The Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: The Petty Relationship History Review [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Exceptional Black Man
 5 days ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 6 days ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 7 days ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 2 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 3 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 4 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 1 month ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17