GRIFF’s Prayer: Unholy Childhood Games [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF was thinking about all the unholy things kids around him did when he was younger. He recalls an “Evil game” called “Light As A Feather, Stiff As A Board,” or the one where you had to go in the bathroom and say “blood mary” in the mirror. He makes it super clear to God that he’s not all about those dark, demonic, oogy-boogy type stuff.

Follow @GetUpErica

But, GRIFF says, he’s still pumped to see “It” this weekend, and he had no problem binge-watching a bunch of episodes of “Power ” over the weekend, either. Even still, he warns all the kiddies not to say crazy stuff in the mirror anymore. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord, I Want To Whisper [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight Was Worth The Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: The Petty Relationship History Review [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]