Ericaism: Evil Will Never Equal Happiness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that evil will never equal joy for you. When terrible things happen to us, holding onto them isn’t the answer. When wrongs are done to us, we can’t make them right by getting a person back. Because if you are evil to someone, down the line, someone will be evil to you.

The bible says, “be angry, but sin not.” Besides, nothing lasts forever. Bad things fade away with time, so taking revenge isn’t going to serve you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

