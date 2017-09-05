Info About Marvin Sapp’s New Album

Marvin Sapp fans get ready, you can now pre-order his new album “ CLOSE .”

This is Sapp’s 11th solo album and will be released on September 29th .

The much-anticipated album gives fans a message of encouragement, joy and talks about going through challenging times, but breaking through them.

His hit single “Close,” will be featured on the album and include several other tracks. One song “You And Me Together” will even feature our very own Erica Campbell on it.

Sapp has been keeping busy besides making new music he has also been preaching at home in Michigan at Lighthouse Full Life Center Church.

His album can be pre-ordered on Apple Music, iTunes and Amazon.

We wish him all the luck and success with his new album.

