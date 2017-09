Erica Campbell On Doubts Krista Overcame To Win Little Miss African American Pageant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell‘s daughter, Krista, won the 24th annual Little Miss African American Pageant. Erica explains that Krista had already competed in it once before, and at first, she was adverse to doing it again. But after an encouraging conversation with mommy, she realized that the reasons she wanted to discount herself from the competition weren’t the right ones.

