Erica Campbell On How “Mary Mary” Impacted Her & Tina Positively [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For six seasons, Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell opened up their entirely lives to the public on “Mary, Mary.” After finishing the filming of the series for the last time, Erica reflected on how that impacted their careers and their lives in a positive way. Despite the ups and downs of reality television, there was a lot of good that Erica says came as a direct result of the show, both in terms of their interactions with fans, and the interactions Erica and Tina had with each other and the rest of their sisters.

