Community Calendar: Free Local Weekend Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
Join The Light 103.9 at the 2017 African American Cultural Festival, Sept. 2nd-3rd in downtown Raleigh. The festival will feature the African American Dance Ensemble, Tru Praize, Sandra Dubose, local artists, food vendors, Art and more. It’s FREE and open to the public with The Light 103.9.
|Homecoming Service
|Event Date:
|09/03/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00 Am and 3:00 P. M.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Garland First Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|227 East th Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Garland, N. C. 28441
|Event Description:
|11:00 A.M. Morning Service by Dr. Louis Hackett, Pastor.
Lunch Served immediately after morning service.
3:00 P. M. Guest Rev. William Smith and Newkirk Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Willard, North Carolina.
|Event Contact:
|Lydia Fryar
|Event Contact Number:
|910-529-2471
|Event Contact Email:
|learlee@hotmail.com
|:
|Motherless Child Family Day
|Event Date:
|September 2, 2017
|Event Time:
|11:00am til 5:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Biltmore Hills Park
|Address Line 1:
|2615 Fitzgerald Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|A day to honor and celebrate any individual and/or families loving, caring for, and raising children that are not biologically their own. Be it foster care, adoption, a sibling raising younger siblings, grandparents raising grandchildren, etc.
We want to let them know that they are loved and deeply appreciated for stepping in and stepping up.
These honorees are the bridge from survival to living for most of the children they care for
|Event Contact:
|Ann Johnson
|Event Contact Number:
|9844440036
|Event Contact Email:
|Motherlesschild2011@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|under construction
|Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort
|Event Date:
|09/03/2017-09/30/2017
|Event Time:
|—
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|304 North Lombard Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton, NC 27520
|Event Description:
|Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort
In an effort to assist our brothers and sisters in Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, First Missionary Baptist Church of Clayton, NC will be coordinating and contributing to this worthy cause. We will also be collecting items throughout the month of September.
The items we will be collecting include:
Towels and wash cloths
All donations can be dropped off in the church’s fellowship hall at 304 North Lombard Street, Clayton, NC 27520:
Because we are a church where “Love Makes the Difference”, we will be praying fervently for our brothers and sisters and will carry out this hurricane relief mission to help them in their time of loss.
And remember, “Inspiration without Actualization Means Nothing”.
Because of Calvary,
Lacy E. Simpson, Jr., Sr. Servant
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Polly A. Lamberth
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 464-3524
|Event Contact Email:
|plamberth@nc.rr.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.1stMBCC.org