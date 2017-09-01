Community Spotlight
Community Calendar: Free Local Weekend Events

Melissa Wade

Posted 1 hour ago
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

Join The Light 103.9 at the 2017 African American Cultural Festival, Sept. 2nd-3rd in downtown Raleigh.  The festival will feature the African American Dance Ensemble, Tru Praize, Sandra Dubose, local artists, food vendors, Art and more.  It’s FREE and open to the public with The Light 103.9.

Homecoming Service
Event Date:  09/03/2017
Event Time:  11:00 Am and 3:00 P. M.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Garland First Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  227 East th Street
City, State, Zip:  Garland, N. C. 28441
Event Description:  11:00 A.M. Morning Service by Dr. Louis Hackett, Pastor.

Lunch Served immediately after morning service.

3:00 P. M. Guest Rev. William Smith and Newkirk Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Willard, North Carolina.
Please come and join us.
Event Contact:  Lydia Fryar
Event Contact Number:  910-529-2471
Event Contact Email:  learlee@hotmail.com

 

 

Motherless Child Family Day
Event Date:  September 2, 2017
Event Time:  11:00am til 5:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Biltmore Hills Park
Address Line 1:  2615 Fitzgerald Drive
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  A day to honor and celebrate any individual and/or families loving, caring for, and raising children that are not biologically their own. Be it foster care, adoption, a sibling raising younger siblings, grandparents raising grandchildren, etc.
We want to let them know that they are loved and deeply appreciated for stepping in and stepping up.
These honorees are the bridge from survival to living for most of the children they care for
Event Contact:  Ann Johnson
Event Contact Number:  9844440036
Event Contact Email:  Motherlesschild2011@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  under construction

 

 

  Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort
Event Date:  09/03/2017-09/30/2017
Event Time: 
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  304 North Lombard Street
City, State, Zip:  Clayton, NC 27520
Event Description:  Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

In an effort to assist our brothers and sisters in Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, First Missionary Baptist Church of Clayton, NC will be coordinating and contributing to this worthy cause. We will also be collecting items throughout the month of September.

The items we will be collecting include:

Towels and wash cloths
Toiletries: shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, hand sanitizer, tampons, sanitary napkins
Pampers (all sizes), baby wipes, diaper rash cream, baby wash, formula for babies, non-perishable baby food
School supplies: pencils, pens, marker, crayons, glue, glue sticks, child-safety scissors, paper, tablets, binders, and backpacks
New underwear for men, women, boys, and girls
New or “gently used” clothes (all sizes) for men, women, children, and babies
New or “gently used” shoes (all sizes) for men, women, children, and babies
Non-perishable food and bottled water

All donations can be dropped off in the church’s fellowship hall at 304 North Lombard Street, Clayton, NC 27520:
Each Sunday beginning September 3rd: 9am-6pm
Each Saturday: 11am-7pm
Each Wednesday: 10am-7pm

Because we are a church where “Love Makes the Difference”, we will be praying fervently for our brothers and sisters and will carry out this hurricane relief mission to help them in their time of loss.

And remember, “Inspiration without Actualization Means Nothing”.
So faith by itself, if it has no works, is dead. – James 2: 17

Because of Calvary,

Lacy E. Simpson, Jr., Sr. Servant
Event Contact:  Rev. Polly A. Lamberth
Event Contact Number:  (919) 464-3524
Event Contact Email:  plamberth@nc.rr.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.1stMBCC.org

