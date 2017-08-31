Travis Greene To Perform At Concert To Help Benefit People Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Follow @GetUpErica

The concert will be given to help raise money to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Other artist that will join Greene are Danny Gokey, Hannah Kerr, Matt Maher and more.

The Facebook Live will begin at 9pm EST/ 8 pm CST on each of the artist that are performing Facebook pages as well as the Convoy of Hope’s page.

People can make $25 donations to Convoy of Hope by texting GIVE HOPE to 50555 or directly to the website.

