Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Maranda Curtis On Why Saying Yes To God Wasn’t Easy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


Florida native Maranda Curtis is a worship leader and a singer who comes from a big, musical family. She has shared the stage with JJ. Hairston, John P. Kee and more. She talked with Erica Campbell about surrendering to God, and why that was difficult for her to do. She explains why she felt like she wasn’t ready for the responsibilities that came with saying “yes” to God, and how she feels about that now, looking back on it. Maranda also discusses why she doesn’t plan out what songs to sing before church on Sunday, but instead she watches the Bishop very closely during worship, saying: “it’s important for me to be in tune, rather than sing the most popular songs.”

Maranda also explains how she started singing for the Lord because she was told to, and not because she really knew Him, which intrigued her and made her want to know more about who she was singing about. She talks about how she was impacted by the experience of leading worship for huge crowds at Mega Fest, and how she prepares to lead worship. Plus, she talks about how John P. Kee helped jump start her career. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: David Mann: All You Need Is One Yes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell On How Warryn Campbell Saying Yes To God Opened Doors For Him In Music [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: I Said Yes, God Said No [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 20 hours ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 1 week ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 2 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 4 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17