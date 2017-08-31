Maranda Curtis On Why Saying Yes To God Wasn’t Easy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Florida native Maranda Curtis is a worship leader and a singer who comes from a big, musical family. She has shared the stage with JJ. Hairston, John P. Kee and more. She talked with Erica Campbell about surrendering to God, and why that was difficult for her to do. She explains why she felt like she wasn’t ready for the responsibilities that came with saying “yes” to God, and how she feels about that now, looking back on it. Maranda also discusses why she doesn’t plan out what songs to sing before church on Sunday, but instead she watches the Bishop very closely during worship, saying: “it’s important for me to be in tune, rather than sing the most popular songs.”
Maranda also explains how she started singing for the Lord because she was told to, and not because she really knew Him, which intrigued her and made her want to know more about who she was singing about. She talks about how she was impacted by the experience of leading worship for huge crowds at Mega Fest, and how she prepares to lead worship. Plus, she talks about how John P. Kee helped jump start her career. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
