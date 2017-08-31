Get Up Erica
Brian Courtney Wilson Gives Houston Update After Evacuating His Home [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
Brian Courtney Wilson spoke to Erica Campbell after he evacuated his Houston home as a result of Hurricane Harvey. He gives an update on the mandatory evacuation that happened his neighborhood, but he explains that a lot of people had it far worse in other areas. He shares some of the trials he has witnessed people battling, and why he knows that the people of Houston will be hurting for a long time, long after the news has stopped the constant coverage that serves as a reminder for people to give.

Brian encourages folks to continue helping in any way they possibly can, and asks for prayers just as well as monetary assistance. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

