GRIFF’s Prayer: Crunk On Sports [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is super excited about the sports weekend ahead. First, he prays for prices on the Mayweather-Mcgregor fight to be lowered some. But more importantly, is that his beloved Oakland Raiders are playing nearby in Dallas. He is in aw that just streets away, he’ll be able to watch his favorite team in action.

GRIFF says he’s been holding his tongue all week, but not anymore! Check out this exclusive video to watch his hilarious prayer of celebration in this clip form “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

