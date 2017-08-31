Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell And GRIFF Send Message Of Hope To Everyone Affected By Hurricane Harvey [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
Erica Campbell and GRIFF send a message of hope to everyone in Texas that were affected by Hurricane Harvey. At this moment she understands that it’s hard, but she said, “You can overcome this.” She sends her prayers and hopes that everyone is trusting in God and just to know that you will be okay.

GRIFF spoke about volunteering if you can’t give a donation. Maybe go around and find toys or clothes your child doesn’t use anymore. He even said make someone smile and bring them joy on a day where they are full of sadness.

