Is It Wrong For Kevin Hart To Publicly Challenge Other Celebs To Donate To Hurricane Harvey Relief?

Kevin Hart was among one of the first celebrities to challenge his peers to make a donation of $25,000 to the cause of their choice. Stars like The Rock, Diddy, Chris Brown and more joined in pledging respective amounts. Despite his heartfelt intentions, Hart faced backlash from those who seemingly felt his challenge was self-serving.

Master P recorded a video addressing Kevin Hart’s challenge, calling it unnecessary. “I’m blessed that Kevin Hart made a donation, but I feel like he don’t have to do that because it’s not necessary. A lot of people gon’ do what they want to do. It’s they money. We made a senaptous [sic] donation. It really don’t matter what it is long as you giving from your heart. I don’t think you have to do that with other people. Just let them give from their heart.”

The New Orleans rapper then took to Instagram to clarify his statements, which may have actually made it worse.

“I have nothing against Kevin Hart,” he said. “Houston is my second home. I’m probably one of the first to give. I gave a lot of money but I don’t have to sit around and talk about it. And I don’t need no celebrity tell me what I need to do.”

Kevin has since raised over one million for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

We are at 1.2mill people. WOOOOOOOW thank you all. I love it….Lets get to 1.5mill. click the link in my Bio to donate. You guys are truly amazing!!!!! A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Does it really matter if someone chooses to publicly make a donation to a needing cause or do you agree with Master P?

