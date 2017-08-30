GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord, I Want To Whisper [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he was blessed with loudness, but not the ability to be quiet. He talks about the other day when he marveled at a group of women nearby him who were whispering to each other. He was in awe when he realized he could not hear what they were saying.

So GRIFF pleads with the Lord to help him learn how to whisper, so he may one day communicate quietly as well. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

