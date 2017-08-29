Faith Walking: Starting New [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about starting new. The first time doping anything is hard because of the unknown, there is a lot of uncertainty and anxiety. Erica reads from Isaiah 43, which starts with “but forget all that,” because of God’s ability to do what we can’t do. He says He can “create rivers” from wasteland, meaning that if he is going to send you to a dry place, it won’t be dry for long!

In other words, when God sends you some place new, don’t worry, because he will make it exactly what you need it to be! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

